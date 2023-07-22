Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $156.59. The company has a market capitalization of $452.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

