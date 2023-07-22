JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

