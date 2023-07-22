Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Capital Power Price Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$39.33 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 102.65%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

