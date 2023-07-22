Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPG. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

