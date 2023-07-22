Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKPYY. Investec upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PKPYY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Pick n Pay Stores Increases Dividend
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.
