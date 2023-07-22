Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKPYY. Investec upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PKPYY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Pick n Pay Stores Increases Dividend

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.09. Pick n Pay Stores’s payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

