Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$10.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$8.70 and a twelve month high of C$18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7613314 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -644.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

