Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

BLX stock opened at C$35.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.96 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.31.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.55 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0659241 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.