Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORAAF opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

