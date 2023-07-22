Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Aura Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORAAF opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.52.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
