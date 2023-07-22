GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
GoldMining Price Performance
Shares of TSE GOLD opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. GoldMining has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The company has a market cap of C$208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.22.
About GoldMining
