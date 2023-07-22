Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.75.

EMA opened at C$55.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.19. The company has a market cap of C$14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Emera had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.09%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

