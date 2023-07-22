Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TTTRF opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.82. Treatt has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.25.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

