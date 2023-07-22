Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Treatt Price Performance
OTCMKTS TTTRF opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.82. Treatt has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.25.
Treatt Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Treatt
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.