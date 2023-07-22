ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$22.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price target on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.71.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$19.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.48. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.34 and a twelve month high of C$20.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.4139715 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.11%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.