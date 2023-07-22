Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.17.

Hydro One Price Performance

H opened at C$38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.74977 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

