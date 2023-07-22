0x (ZRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.19 Million

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $177.21 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

