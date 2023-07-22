Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.02 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $49.94 million and $27.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,421,450 coins and its circulating supply is 174,421,338 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

