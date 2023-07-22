Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $207.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $211.83.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

