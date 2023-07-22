Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,479.54 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00235929 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

