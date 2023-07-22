Request 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $396,693.31 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $77.77 million and $396,693.31 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021608 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,911.73 or 1.00024853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07775724 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $443,987.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

