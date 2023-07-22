Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.64.

Bloomin' Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

