Decred (DCR) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $15.73 or 0.00052588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $241.43 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00235929 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,352,509 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.