Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.63.

Mullen Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Mullen Group stock opened at C$16.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

