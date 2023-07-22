Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $86.79 million and $2.25 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

