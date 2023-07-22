ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Paul Ziegler, Jr. Sells 169,785 Shares

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Ziegler, Jr. sold 169,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $11,884.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,759.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ViewRay Price Performance

VRAY opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 33.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 87,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 338,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 97,462 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ViewRay by 108.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.