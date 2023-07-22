Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$32.50 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.5 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$21.68 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$18.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

