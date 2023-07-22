American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.
AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.93.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.42 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
