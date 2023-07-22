American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.42 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

