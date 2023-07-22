Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE ANF opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,536. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

