Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $460.89.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $436.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $310.46 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.20.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

