Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. Banner has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 54,173 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Banner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Banner by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

