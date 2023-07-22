Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$36.13

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$26.56 on Monday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$24.50 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.08.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.