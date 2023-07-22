Critical Comparison: Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) & EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A EMCORE -47.91% -33.76% -21.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic Semiconductor ASA 2 1 2 0 2.00 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

EMCORE has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 242.94%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and EMCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 151.46 EMCORE $124.13 million 0.32 -$24.33 million ($1.23) -0.59

Nordic Semiconductor ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMCORE beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems. In addition, it provides optoelectronic products, which include over fiber optic links, passive devices, switching, signal distribution, erbium doped fiber amplifier, monitoring and controlling, enclosure and power supplies, microwave and transmitter and receivers, and fiber optic delay lines, as well as microwave lasers and photodiodes. Further, the company offers broadband products, such as specialty data centers and telecom chips, optical sensing and lidar, and CATV systems and modules, as well as lasers and components. It serves aerospace and defense, navigation, satellite communications, and broadband markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

