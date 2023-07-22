Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,227 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mount Logan Capital to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mount Logan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Mount Logan Capital pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 1,196.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mount Logan Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mount Logan Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 1057 4659 6150 87 2.44

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mount Logan Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.16%. Given Mount Logan Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mount Logan Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A 12.43 Mount Logan Capital Competitors $540.72 million $13.88 million 11.04

Mount Logan Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mount Logan Capital. Mount Logan Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 350.31% 7.25% 4.80%

Summary

Mount Logan Capital rivals beat Mount Logan Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Inc.is an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp. and changed its name to Mount Logan Capital Inc. in October 2018. Mount Logan Capital Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in New York City.

