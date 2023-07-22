Aberdeen International (AABVF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,227 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aberdeen International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aberdeen International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen International N/A N/A -0.11 Aberdeen International Competitors $540.72 million $13.88 million 11.04

Aberdeen International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen International. Aberdeen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.7% of Aberdeen International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aberdeen International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen International N/A N/A N/A Aberdeen International Competitors 350.31% 7.25% 4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aberdeen International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aberdeen International Competitors 1057 4659 6150 87 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.16%. Given Aberdeen International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aberdeen International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Aberdeen International peers beat Aberdeen International on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Aberdeen International

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen International Inc., a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. The company was formerly known as International Catalyst Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Aberdeen International Inc. in November 2001. Aberdeen International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.