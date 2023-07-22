Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 700.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 700.63 ($9.16).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.24) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 620 ($8.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 626 ($8.19) on Monday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 589.60 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 996.80 ($13.03). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 644 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 742.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,164.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

