Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) vs. Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Head-To-Head Review

Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seeing Machines and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seeing Machines N/A N/A N/A Dropbox 22.86% -68.16% 10.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seeing Machines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dropbox $2.32 billion 4.06 $553.20 million $1.53 17.64

This table compares Seeing Machines and Dropbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Seeing Machines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seeing Machines and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seeing Machines 0 0 0 0 N/A Dropbox 1 3 2 0 2.17

Seeing Machines presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,322.82%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Seeing Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seeing Machines is more favorable than Dropbox.

Summary

Dropbox beats Seeing Machines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seeing Machines

(Get Free Report)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries. It develops, sells, and licenses products, services, and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, as well as provides software, after-sales monitoring, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Fyshwick, Australia.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.