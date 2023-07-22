Analysts Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Target Price at $40.33

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.1418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

