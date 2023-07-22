SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $84.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.74.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
