Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) PT at $130.40

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.2 %

WHR opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $178.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.