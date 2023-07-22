Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Receives $6.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $7.20 on Monday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.