Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $82.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Graco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. Graco has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

