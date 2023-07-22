Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $31.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,748,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,475,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

