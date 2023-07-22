Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target at $13.70

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

DENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after purchasing an additional 680,315 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $592,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

