Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $1.93

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in trivago by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 221,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

trivago Price Performance

TRVG opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. trivago has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $478.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $119.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

