FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.81 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $36.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 181,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,340,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

