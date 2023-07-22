Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $189.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $189.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

