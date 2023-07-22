PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
