PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

