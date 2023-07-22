Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semtech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Semtech Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -302.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.