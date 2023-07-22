3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $114.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

MMM stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.