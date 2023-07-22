New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $831.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 5,959,821 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,263,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

