New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
New Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $831.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
