Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of OGEN opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
