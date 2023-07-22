Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

