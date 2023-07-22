Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Geberit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $491.20.

Geberit Stock Performance

GBERY stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

